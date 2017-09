Philippine miner Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc will push through with its at least $300 million follow-on share sale despite a delay in securing regulatory approvals, BusinessWorld newspaper reported, quoting the chief executive of Religare Capital Markets Corporate Finance Pte Ltd, one of the deal managers. (bit.ly/1HNKsGe)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)