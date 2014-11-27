FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Globe expands operations in Singapore - BusinessWorld
November 27, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Globe expands operations in Singapore - BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Globe Telecom Inc has expanded its partnership with Singapore Telecommunications Ltd by securing a licence as a facilities-based operator (FBO) in the wealthy city-state, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing the company’s Executive Vice-President, Gil Genio.

As an FBO, Globe's unit in Singapore can offer telecommunication switching services to other licensed operators, as well as foreign businesses that need seamless communication between Singapore and Manila. (bit.ly/1xUiweR)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
