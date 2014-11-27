PHILIPPINES PRESS-Globe expands operations in Singapore - BusinessWorld

Globe Telecom Inc has expanded its partnership with Singapore Telecommunications Ltd by securing a licence as a facilities-based operator (FBO) in the wealthy city-state, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing the company’s Executive Vice-President, Gil Genio.

As an FBO, Globe's unit in Singapore can offer telecommunication switching services to other licensed operators, as well as foreign businesses that need seamless communication between Singapore and Manila. (bit.ly/1xUiweR)

