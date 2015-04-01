FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Globe, foreign telcos start work on $250 mln cable project - Manila Standard Today
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 1, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Globe, foreign telcos start work on $250 mln cable project - Manila Standard Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Philippines’ Globe Telecom Inc and six foreign telecom companies have started constructing a $250 million submarine cable system directly connecting Southeast Asia with the United States, the Manila Standard Today newspaper quoted a senior Globe official as saying.

The consortium includes PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International, RAM Telecom International, Hawaiian Telecom, Teleguam Holdings, GTI Corp and Telkom USA, the report said.

(bit.ly/1bOQ1b0)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
