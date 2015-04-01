PHILIPPINES PRESS-Globe, foreign telcos start work on $250 mln cable project - Manila Standard Today

The Philippines’ Globe Telecom Inc and six foreign telecom companies have started constructing a $250 million submarine cable system directly connecting Southeast Asia with the United States, the Manila Standard Today newspaper quoted a senior Globe official as saying.

The consortium includes PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International, RAM Telecom International, Hawaiian Telecom, Teleguam Holdings, GTI Corp and Telkom USA, the report said.

