PHILIPPINES PRESS-State pension fund accepts $11 mln offer to buy bank shares-Inquirer
June 23, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-State pension fund accepts $11 mln offer to buy bank shares-Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) on Monday accepted the offer of private equity firm Altus Capital Partners Inc to buy its stake in GSIS Family Bank for 501 million pesos ($11.13 million), the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, quoting a government official.

Altus Capital Partners was the only entity to submit an offer before Monday's deadline for the negotiated sale of the majority stake in the thrift bank. (bit.ly/1K8t80Z)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 45.0150 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

