PHILIPPINES PRESS-Trademark case awarded to Hershey - BusinessWorld
September 23, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Trademark case awarded to Hershey - BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hershey Chocolate and Confectionery Corp, a unit of Hershey Co , has won a trademark case against a businessman who had sought to register a practically identical brand name, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

In a decision dated Sept. 3, the Bureau of Legal Affairs of the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines ruled in favour of Hershey Chocolate in its complaint against Edward Cantor after the latter sought to register the trademark “Hershey” using a logo similar to that of the U.S. company.

(bit.ly/XQh3qN)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

