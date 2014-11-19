FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Hitachi in talks with two Philippine firms for IT solutions - Philippine Star
November 19, 2014 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Hitachi in talks with two Philippine firms for IT solutions - Philippine Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hitachi Ltd is in talks with two Philippine companies to offer information technology solutions and services, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

Mitsuhisa Kajiyoshi, senior vice-president for Information and Communications Technology of unit Hitachi Asia Ltd, said the two Filipino firms are engaged in banking, hospitals and other businesses. (bit.ly/1yQJSAn)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

