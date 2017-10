(Repeats to fix codes)

link.reuters.com/qed68s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

PetroEnergy gets permit for wind power project - The Philippine Star

link.reuters.com/ped68s

----

DMCI eyes Manila rail expansion - The Philippine Star

link.reuters.com/ked68s

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)