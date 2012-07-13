PHILIPPINES PRESS-Glencore unit resumes copper smelting - BusinessWorld

link.reuters.com/nyd49s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Korean firms to invest in chromite project - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/myd49s

----

Franchise issue may delay PLDT’s takeover of GMA7 - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/jyd49s

----

SM keeps Ortigas property bid alive - The Philippine Star

link.reuters.com/gyd49s

----

BAT shelves $200-M investment for now - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/fyd49s

----

Puregold widens public ownership - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/byd49s

----

Robinson’s Land in talks to join Okada’s casino venture - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/zud49s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)