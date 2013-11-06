PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel eyes listing of brewery, other units - Inquirer

Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is looking to list San Miguel Brewery Inc as well as its infrastructure, power and banking units on Manila’s stock exchange within the next six months, its president Ramon Ang said.

San Miguel Brewery voluntarily delisted from the exchange early this year along with San Miguel Properties Inc for failure to comply with the 10 percent minimum public float requirement. (Philippine Daily Inquirer)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)