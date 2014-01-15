FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Car sales in 2013 hit record high - Star
January 15, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Car sales in 2013 hit record high - Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sales of vehicle assemblers in the Philippines in 2013 rose 16 percent to 181,283 units on strong demand, the Philippine Star newspaper reported, citing data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines and the Truck Manufacturers Association Inc.

The figure does not include sales of non-members. The industry groups estimated total sales last year, including those of non-member, to have reached a record high of more than 210,000 units, and forecast sales this year to hit 230,000 units.

()

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

