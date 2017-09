Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc, the country's largest homebuilder, plans to launch 25 billion pesos ($553.22 million) worth of projects this year after hitting the upper end of its 2013 growth target, the Philippine Star newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/tyr66v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 45.1900 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)