PHILIPPINES PRESS-Govt approves $441 mln vehicle inspection project - Malaya
August 27, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Govt approves $441 mln vehicle inspection project - Malaya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Investment Coordinating Committee has approved conditionally the motor vehicle inspection system project, the cost of which has ballooned to 19.3 billion pesos ($441.13 million) from an original 13 billion pesos, the Malaya newspaper reported.

The project will be rolled out under the government’s public-private partnership (PPP) scheme.

(bit.ly/1wzqZVY)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 43.7510 Philippine peso)

Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

