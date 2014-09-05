PHILIPPINES PRESS-Lopez Group to join bidding for $560 mln bulk water supply project

The Lopez Group, through First Philippine Holdings Corp, is set to participate in the 24.4-billion peso ($560.47 million) Bulacan bulk water supply project, the second water-related public-private partnership up for grabs, the Philippine Star reported.

First Philippine Holdings, through a consortium, will be competing against potential bidders San Miguel Corp, Filinvest Development Corp, Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, Manila Water Co Inc, Maynilad Water Services Inc and Megawide Construction Corp for the project. (bit.ly/1CvOa3K)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.