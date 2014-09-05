FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Lopez Group to join bidding for $560 mln bulk water supply project
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2014 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Lopez Group to join bidding for $560 mln bulk water supply project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Lopez Group, through First Philippine Holdings Corp, is set to participate in the 24.4-billion peso ($560.47 million) Bulacan bulk water supply project, the second water-related public-private partnership up for grabs, the Philippine Star reported.

First Philippine Holdings, through a consortium, will be competing against potential bidders San Miguel Corp, Filinvest Development Corp, Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, Manila Water Co Inc, Maynilad Water Services Inc and Megawide Construction Corp for the project. (bit.ly/1CvOa3K)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

1 US dollar = 43.5350 Philippine peso Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.