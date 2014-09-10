PHILIPPINES PRESS-Philippine Bank of Communications on the lookout for acquisitions - Standard Today

Philippine Bank of Communications is aggressively expanding its branch network through acquisitions and organic growth following the entry of businessman Lucio Co into the bank, the Standard Today newspaper reported, citing the lender's President and CEO Nina Aguas. The company recently acquired Rural Bank of Nagcarlan and Banco Dipolog Inc, adding 19 branches to its network. (bit.ly/1tISdaB)

