FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Specialty retailer SSI gets cornerstone investors for $166 mln IPO
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
October 10, 2014 / 12:56 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Specialty retailer SSI gets cornerstone investors for $166 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State-owned pension fund Government Service Insurance System and the Bank of the Philippine Islands were among the cornerstone investors that will buy 38 percent of shares under the 7.45 billion pesos ($166.55 million) initial public offering of SSI Group Inc, the BusinessMirror newspaper reported, citing the specialty retailer's regulatory filing. (bit.ly/1vPZFPR)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

1 US dollar = 44.7300 Philippine peso Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.