American casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp said it still has the financial muscle to pursue its plan of putting up a casino in the Philippines, even as its largest unit teeters on the edge of bankruptcy, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing a company official. (bit.ly/1p0jB2K)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)