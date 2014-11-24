FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Accor, Robinsons Land to expand hotel portfolio - Manila Standard Today
#Financials
November 24, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Accor, Robinsons Land to expand hotel portfolio - Manila Standard Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

International hotel operator Accor SA of France and Go Hotels of Robinsons Land Corp are aggressively expanding operations on expectations of sustained growth in visitors to the Philippines, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported, citing company officials.

Accor will open six hotels in the country while Robinsons Land plans to add nine budget hotels under the Go Hotels brand over the next three years.

(bit.ly/11MhSD6)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

