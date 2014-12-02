PHILIPPINES PRESS-GT Capital, Ayala ready bid challenge for $1.1 bln Manila Bay project - BusinessWorld

Philippine conglomerate GT Capital Holdings Inc and property developer Ayala Land Inc look set to challenge the proposal of SM Prime Holdings Inc to reclaim and develop for 50.19 billion Philippine pesos ($1.1 billion) a 300-hectare Manila Bay area in Paranaque City, BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

The city's Public-Private Partnership Selection Committee will decide on Tuesday whether GT Capital's and Ayala Land's submissions comply with the guidelines, the report quoted a city government official as saying. (bit.ly/12hXKd7)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 44.8 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)