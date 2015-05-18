FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-PLDT eyes 10 tech start-ups -BusinessWorld
May 18, 2015 / 1:20 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-PLDT eyes 10 tech start-ups -BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co is in talks on joint venture deals involving around 10 tech start-ups overseas, the BusinessWorld reported, quoting the telecommunications firm’s chairman, Manuel Pangilinan.

Fresh from a $15-million transaction with Malaysia's iFlix, the Philippines' second most valuable listed company said it would decide on the 10 new deals in the next few weeks. (bit.ly/1JRY6Xx)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
