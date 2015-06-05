FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS - Philippine broadcaster GMA Network eyes telecom partnership - The Standard
June 5, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS - Philippine broadcaster GMA Network eyes telecom partnership - The Standard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philippine broadcasting firm GMA Network Inc is seeking a joint venture with a telecommunication company to distribute its content through mobile and broadband devices, the Standard reported, quoting company chairman Felipe Gozon.

Gozon had said the network was in talks with Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co and Globe Telecom Inc in 2013 for possible media content distribution deals. (bit.ly/1KPyXk0)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

