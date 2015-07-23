FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel to build 500 MW hydropower plant - The Standard
July 23, 2015 / 1:12 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel to build 500 MW hydropower plant - The Standard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Strategic Power Development Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary of San Miguel Corp, will construct a 500-megawatt (MW) pumped storage hydropower plant in Aurora province, The Standard reported, citing a company source.

Strategic Power sought approval from the Energy Department for the power plant, which is part of the company's plan to develop up to 3,000 MW of hydropower projects in the country, it reported. (bit.ly/1Dwkj9T)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

