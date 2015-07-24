PHILIPPINES PRESS-Stock exchange approves $25-mln IPO of SBS Philippines - Manila Bulletin

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) has approved the planned 1.16 billion pesos ($25.6 million) initial public offering of chemical firm SBS Philippines Corp, the Manila Bulletin reported, citing documents from the bourse operator.

SBS is planning to offer 420 million common shares, at a maximum offer price of 2.75 pesos each, equivalent to 35 percent of the company's outstanding capital after the IPO. (bit.ly/1KndMDl)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)