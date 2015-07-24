FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Stock exchange approves $25-mln IPO of SBS Philippines - Manila Bulletin
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2015 / 1:18 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Stock exchange approves $25-mln IPO of SBS Philippines - Manila Bulletin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) has approved the planned 1.16 billion pesos ($25.6 million) initial public offering of chemical firm SBS Philippines Corp, the Manila Bulletin reported, citing documents from the bourse operator.

SBS is planning to offer 420 million common shares, at a maximum offer price of 2.75 pesos each, equivalent to 35 percent of the company's outstanding capital after the IPO. (bit.ly/1KndMDl)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.