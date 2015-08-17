FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel power unit to issue $300M in offshore bonds - Inquirer
August 17, 2015 / 1:11 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-San Miguel power unit to issue $300M in offshore bonds - Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The power generation unit of San Miguel Corp is planning to return to the offshore bond market and raise $300 million from a fresh offering of perpetual securities, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing people familiar with the transaction.

The offering will be on a stand-alone basis, which means it will not be guaranteed by parent San Miguel. The proceeds would be used by SMC Global Power Holdings Corp for "general funding purposes," one source said. (bit.ly/1TKpOcs)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair

