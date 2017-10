link.reuters.com/nyw97s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Jardine Matheson Group buys 50 pct Rustan’s Supercenters - Philippine Star

link.reuters.com/jyw97s

----

Meralco files plea for 2013 rate hike - BusinessWorld

link.reuters.com/dyw97s

----

Atlas posts record Q1 metal exports - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/byw97s

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)