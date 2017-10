link.reuters.com/quk42t

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Ayala eyes geothermal, hydro power projects - Philippine Daily Inquirer

----

PLDT plans $190 mln debt issue - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/kuk42t

----

MetroPac, Ayala eye takeover of Metro rail upgrade - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/duk42t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)