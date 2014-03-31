PHILIPPINES PRESS-Railway ticketing PPP set to be signed on Monday-BusinessWorld

A concession agreement for the disputed 1.72-billion peso($38.32 million) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project for automating Manila’s railway ticketing system will be signed on Monday, BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

The project has been awarded to the AF Consortium of Philippine conglomerates Ayala Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp.

($1 = 44.8900 Philippine pesos)

