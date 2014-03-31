FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Railway ticketing PPP set to be signed on Monday-BusinessWorld
March 31, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Railway ticketing PPP set to be signed on Monday-BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A concession agreement for the disputed 1.72-billion peso($38.32 million) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project for automating Manila’s railway ticketing system will be signed on Monday, BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

The project has been awarded to the AF Consortium of Philippine conglomerates Ayala Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp.

(link.reuters.com/jas97v)

($1 = 44.8900 Philippine pesos)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

