PHILIPPINES PRESS-Eight groups eyeing $2.8-bln expressway-dike deal-Inquirer

The Aquino administration’s next big-ticket public private partnership deal, the 123 billion Philippine pesos ($2.8 billion) Laguna Lakeshore Expressway-Dike, is drawing early interest from some of the country’s biggest business groups, with at least eight groups acquiring pre-bid documents for the massive deal, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

