PHILIPPINES PRESS-Eight groups eyeing $2.8-bln expressway-dike deal-Inquirer
August 12, 2014 / 12:16 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Eight groups eyeing $2.8-bln expressway-dike deal-Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Aquino administration’s next big-ticket public private partnership deal, the 123 billion Philippine pesos ($2.8 billion) Laguna Lakeshore Expressway-Dike, is drawing early interest from some of the country’s biggest business groups, with at least eight groups acquiring pre-bid documents for the massive deal, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

1 US dollar = 43.85 Philippine pesos Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair

