PHILIPPINES PRESS-UCPB sale faces new stumbling block - BusinessWorld
January 26, 2015 / 1:16 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-UCPB sale faces new stumbling block - BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The planned privatization of sequestered United Coconut Planters Bank has hit another snag as the government has yet to resolve where the proceeds of the impending asset sale should go, the BusinessWorld reported, citing a finance department official.

"That has not been resolved, what will you do with the proceeds, who should it go to. That's why it has not moved forward," Finance Undersecretary Jose Emmanuel F. Reverente told reporters last week, adding that among the claimants include the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp, coconut farmers and the National Anti-Poverty Commission. (bit.ly/1C3yNRY)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair

