PHILIPPINES PRESS-Robinsons Land prices $270 mln bonds - Manila Standard Today

Property developer Robinsons Land Corp has set the final interest rates for its 12 billion pesos ($270 million) bond offering slated for this month, the Manila Standard Today reported, citing a company official.

The seven-year bonds would carry an interest rate of 4.8 percent per annum, while the 10-year bonds would have an interest rate of 4.9344 percent a year, said Robinsons Land Senior Vice President Bach Johann Sebastian.

(bit.ly/1KKVOKU)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.4400 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)