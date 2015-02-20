FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Metro Pacific looking for more airport, railway projects - Manila Standard Today
February 20, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Metro Pacific looking for more airport, railway projects - Manila Standard Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Infrastructure conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp , partly owned by Hong Kong’s First Pacific Co Ltd , expressed interest in bidding for new airport and railway projects to be offered under the public-private partnership scheme, the Manila Standard Today reported, citing company Chairman Manuel Pangilinan.

The National Economic and Development Authority board on Monday approved six infrastructure projects with a combined cost of 372.8 billion pesos ($8.43 billion).

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.2000 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

