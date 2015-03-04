FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Proposed executive order seeks merger of Landbank, DBP - Inquirer
March 4, 2015 / 1:06 AM / in 3 years

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Proposed executive order seeks merger of Landbank, DBP - Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A draft executive order waiting for President Benigno Aquino’s approval aims to form a government-run mega bank that would challenge local tycoons’ dominance in the financial sector, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing documents.

The new bank would be the result of a planned merger between state-run Land Bank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines to create a more efficient and financially viable institution. (bit.ly/1wHp9mP)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom)

