PHILIPPINES PRESS-Proposed executive order seeks merger of Landbank, DBP - Inquirer

A draft executive order waiting for President Benigno Aquino’s approval aims to form a government-run mega bank that would challenge local tycoons’ dominance in the financial sector, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing documents.

The new bank would be the result of a planned merger between state-run Land Bank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines to create a more efficient and financially viable institution. (bit.ly/1wHp9mP)

