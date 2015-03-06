FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-PLDT to tap $500 mln loan from Japan banks - Inquirer
March 6, 2015 / 12:55 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-PLDT to tap $500 mln loan from Japan banks - Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) is borrowing about $500 million from Japanese banks to partly fund its capital requirements, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing a company official.

The first deal covering a $200-million loan from Mizuho Bank Ltd was signed last month while the agreement for another $200-million loan will be sealed with the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, and additional loans possibly reaching $100 million may be finalised in the next few quarters, said PLDT Senior Vice President treasurer Annabelle Chua. (bit.ly/1ErMj1p)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
