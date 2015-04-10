FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Volkswagen mulls $190 mln investment in the Philippines - Malaya
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 10, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Volkswagen mulls $190 mln investment in the Philippines - Malaya

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Volkswagen AG is readying an investment of $190 million in a car manufacturing facility in the Philippines, which is being pushed by its local distributor as the German car’s production hub for Southeast Asia, the Malaya Business Insight reported, citing a company official.

Ayala Corp.'s Automobile Central Enterprise Inc (ACEI), the local distributor of Volkswagen, and the German car maker have formed a task force that is now undertaking a feasibility study for the manufacture of a Volkswagen model in the Philippines, both for the domestic and export markets, said ACEI President John Philip Orbeta. (bit.ly/1Ee0JTJ)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.