PHILIPPINES PRESS-Megaworld borrowing $338 mln to fund projects - The Standard
April 20, 2015 / 12:51 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Megaworld borrowing $338 mln to fund projects - The Standard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer Megaworld Corp plans to borrow at least 15 billion pesos ($338.22 million) this year to partially finance its 65 billion pesos programmed capital spending, The Standard reported, citing a company official.

Megaworld First Vice President Jericho Go said the company would take advantage of the current low interest rates to raise funds for real estate projects, including land banking activities. (bit.ly/1DBoYJy)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.3500 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

