PHILIPPINES PRESS-Okada unit sells $600 mln bonds for Manila casino - Philippine Star
#Casinos & Gaming
September 2, 2015 / 1:26 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Okada unit sells $600 mln bonds for Manila casino - Philippine Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Universal Entertainment Corp, a unit of Japanese gaming mogul Kazuo Okada, has issued $600 million worth of bonds, the Philippine Star reported.

The company will use proceeds for the construction and development of its Manila Bay Resorts and to refinance existing short-term debt. Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment Inc, an affiliate of Universal, is building a $2 billion, 44-hectare casino and resort complex at the Pagcor Entertainment City. (bit.ly/1EwXSae)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
