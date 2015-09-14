PHILIPPINES PRESS-Volkswagen Philippines not joining auto programme - Manila Bulletin

The Philippine unit of Volkswagen AG said it was not participating in the government-sponsored Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy programme, which grants $600 million in tax support to qualified participants, the Manila Bulletin reported, citing a company official.

The programme is favourable only to existing car players, but not to a new local market player, said Volkswagen Philippines Chief Executive John Philip Orbeta. (bit.ly/1ioFeYN)

