PHILIPPINES PRESS-Volkswagen Philippines not joining auto programme - Manila Bulletin
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 14, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Volkswagen Philippines not joining auto programme - Manila Bulletin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Philippine unit of Volkswagen AG said it was not participating in the government-sponsored Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy programme, which grants $600 million in tax support to qualified participants, the Manila Bulletin reported, citing a company official.

The programme is favourable only to existing car players, but not to a new local market player, said Volkswagen Philippines Chief Executive John Philip Orbeta. (bit.ly/1ioFeYN)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
