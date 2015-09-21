FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Five groups qualify to bid for five airport projects - The Standard
September 21, 2015 / 1:13 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Five groups qualify to bid for five airport projects - The Standard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Five groups have qualified to bid for 108.2 billion pesos ($2.33 billion) worth of contracts to develop, operate and maintain five regional airports under the government’s public-private partnership program, The Standard reported, quoting the Transportation Department.

The department said those who qualified include the Maya Consortium led by Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc ; Philippine Airports Consortium of Metro Pacific Investments Corp ; GMR Infrastructure Ltd and Megawide Construction Corp consortium; the group of Filinvest Land Inc, Japan Airport Terminal Co Ltd and Sojitz Corp ; and the partnership of San Miguel Corp and Incheon International Airport Corp. (bit.ly/1QRN3RX)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 46.4200 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

