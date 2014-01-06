FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Government delays award of 2 infrastructure deals - Inquirer
January 6, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Government delays award of 2 infrastructure deals - Inquirer

The Philippines’ Department of Transportation and Communications is delaying the formal award of two infrastructure deals because it needs to resolve bidding issues first, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

Losing bidders have raised issues against those that submitted the best offers for the $400 million Mactan-Cebu international airport modernisation project and the $39 million Manila elevated railway ticketing system. (link.reuters.com/mar75v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

