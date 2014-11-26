FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Calax road deal seen reigniting San Miguel, MetroPac rivalry - BusinessWorld
November 26, 2014

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Calax road deal seen reigniting San Miguel, MetroPac rivalry - BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philippine President Benigno Aquino’s decision to reopen bidding for the long-stalled $790 million Cavite-Laguna Expressway project, also known as Calax, is set to reignite the rivalry between conglomerates San Miguel Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp, BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

Metro Pacific has renewed its bid bond for the project, which may lead to its participation in the bidding, the report quoted a company executive as saying. San Miguel has already said it would again bid for the project.

(bit.ly/1HF7T3M)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

