PHILIPPINES PRESS-Three groups prequalify for $2.8 bln road-dike project - Inquirer
March 17, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Three groups prequalify for $2.8 bln road-dike project - Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Groups led by Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp and Malaysia’s AlloyMTD Group and a consortium of Ayala Land Inc , Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, Megaworld Corp and SM Prime Holdings Inc were declared qualified to bid for a 123 billion peso ($2.8 billion) tollway and dike project, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, quoting a senior government official.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Rogelio Singson said a fourth group, known as the Rainbow Consortium comprising Filipino, Korean and Indonesian investors, was disqualified for failing to meet the public private partnership (PPP) deal's requirements. (bit.ly/1CnFLkl)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.4000 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

