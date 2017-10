link.reuters.com/qub59s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Cebu Pacific to spend $1 bln next yr on new planes - The Philippine Star

link.reuters.com/nub59s

----

Canada open to air talks with Philippines - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/mub59s

----

Philippines to hike geothermal output - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/kub59s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)