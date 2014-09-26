PHILIPPINES PRESS-Integrated Micro-Electronics to raise $67 mln through share sale - Inquirer

Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc, the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing arm of the Ayala Group, is selling as much as 3 billion pesos ($67 million) worth of shares this year to fund its expansion and a possible refinancing of debt, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

The company was also seeking to widen its public ownership profile, which is just slightly above the minimum 10 percent threshold, while taking advantage of a buoyant stock market. (bit.ly/1rhp4Cx)

