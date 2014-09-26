FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Integrated Micro-Electronics to raise $67 mln through share sale - Inquirer
September 26, 2014 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Integrated Micro-Electronics to raise $67 mln through share sale - Inquirer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc, the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing arm of the Ayala Group, is selling as much as 3 billion pesos ($67 million) worth of shares this year to fund its expansion and a possible refinancing of debt, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported.

The company was also seeking to widen its public ownership profile, which is just slightly above the minimum 10 percent threshold, while taking advantage of a buoyant stock market. (bit.ly/1rhp4Cx)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 44.7400 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

