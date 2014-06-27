FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-JG Summit sets 2014 capital spending at $1 billion - BusinessMirror
June 27, 2014 / 1:05 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-JG Summit sets 2014 capital spending at $1 billion - BusinessMirror

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JG Summit Holdings Inc will spend some 44.2 billion pesos ($1.01 billion) in capital expenditure this year, primarily for its property development and airline units, the BusinessMirror newspaper reported quoting company President and Chief Executive Officer Lance Gokongwei.

Gokongwei said with the country’s growing economy, he expects the firm to ride on that increase and post a double-digit growth for the year.

(bit.ly/1pFnBBr)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 43.8600 Philippine Pesos Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

