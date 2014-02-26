FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-JG Summit completes $672 mln bond sale - Standard Today
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2014 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-JG Summit completes $672 mln bond sale - Standard Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc has completed the sale of 30 billion pesos ($672 million) worth of five-, seven- and 10-year bonds that will be listed on the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp’s trading platform, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.

Part of the proceeds will be used to pay for JG Summit's acquisition of a stake in Manila Electric Co from San Miguel Corp. (link.reuters.com/fap27v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.6300 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
