PHILIPPINES PRESS-Okada in talks with possible partners for $2 bln casino - Star
June 30, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Okada in talks with possible partners for $2 bln casino - Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The group of Kazuo Okada, the billionaire founder of Japan’s Universal Entertainment Corp, is in talks with several listed companies as a possible local partner for its $2 billion casino project in the Philippines, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.

The report quoted the chairman of the Philippine gaming regulator as saying that Okada was still looking for local partners for the project.

(bit.ly/1k3F9TZ)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

