FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Bidders seek deadline extension for $2.74 bln expressway project - BusinessWorld
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2014 / 1:11 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Bidders seek deadline extension for $2.74 bln expressway project - BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The deadline to submit pre-qualification documents for the 122.8 billion pesos ($2.74 billion) Laguna Lakeshore Expressway Dike could be moved back to March after prospective bidders asked for an extension of about two months, the BusinessWorld reported, citing an official of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Laguna Lakeshore Expressway Dike is the government's biggest public-private partnership project. Companies like Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, Ayala Land Inc, Muhibbah Engineering Bhd of Malaysia, Megaworld Corp, GT Capital Holdings Inc, LT Group Inc, San Miguel Corp and JG Summit Holdings Inc have bought pre-qualification documents. (bit.ly/1yeLBOq)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.7900 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.