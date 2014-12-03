PHILIPPINES PRESS-Bidders seek deadline extension for $2.74 bln expressway project - BusinessWorld

The deadline to submit pre-qualification documents for the 122.8 billion pesos ($2.74 billion) Laguna Lakeshore Expressway Dike could be moved back to March after prospective bidders asked for an extension of about two months, the BusinessWorld reported, citing an official of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Laguna Lakeshore Expressway Dike is the government's biggest public-private partnership project. Companies like Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, Ayala Land Inc, Muhibbah Engineering Bhd of Malaysia, Megaworld Corp, GT Capital Holdings Inc, LT Group Inc, San Miguel Corp and JG Summit Holdings Inc have bought pre-qualification documents. (bit.ly/1yeLBOq)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.7900 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)