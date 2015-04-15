FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-LBC Express eyes backdoor listing - The Standard
April 15, 2015 / 2:22 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-LBC Express eyes backdoor listing - The Standard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Courier and freight forwarding company LBC Express Inc plans to acquire dormant and listed Federal Resources Investment Group Inc, The Standard reported, citing a company disclosure.

The move will pave the way for a backdoor listing of LBC Express, which last year withdrew its application for a planned 7.7 billion pesos ($173 million) initial public offering. (bit.ly/1J1dPmv)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.4600 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

