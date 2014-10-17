FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PHILIPPINES PRESS-Columbian Group to distribute Mahindra vehicles - Malaya Business Insight
October 17, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Columbian Group to distribute Mahindra vehicles - Malaya Business Insight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vehicles made by India’s Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd will soon be available in the Philippines through car importer and distributor Columbian Group owned by businessman Jose Alvarez, the Malaya Business Insight newspaper reported.

The Columbian Group said in a statement it would initially bring in two models: the Bolero pick-up truck and a sports utility vehicle. (bit.ly/1wcuQUI)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

