PHILIPPINES PRESS-Over 10 companies may bid for Malampaya gas stocks - BusinessWorld
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 17, 2015 / 1:05 AM / 2 years ago

PHILIPPINES PRESS-Over 10 companies may bid for Malampaya gas stocks - BusinessWorld

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The auction for the unused natural gas stored at the Malampaya gas reservoir in the Philippines, which is operated by Shell , has attracted interests of more than 10 local and foreign companies, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported, quoting organisers of a pre-bidding conference.

Representatives of the country's biggest power producers such as San Miguel Corp, First Gen Corp, and Aboitiz Power Corp, and Japan's Marubeni Corp attended the conference on Thursday, the report added. (bit.ly/1DNDwXU)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
