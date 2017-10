link.reuters.com/nyv83t

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

PAL opposes Emirates’ expansion - Manila Standard Today

link.reuters.com/pyv83t

----

Korea Development Bank to sign deal with BDO - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/jyv83t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)